US-made injection can make you younger: Goa Dy Speaker to ex CM

Panaji, March 24 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and Goa's longest serving legislator Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane (82) should consider administering himself with a US-manufactured injection which makes one younger, a ruling BJP MLA told the Goa legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

"There are artificial medicines now, there is this latest medication invented in America. The more you age, if you take that injection, you get younger. I suggest that you take that injection. It is quite expensive. It has been invented in America it seems," Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly and BJP MLA Isidore Fernandes said.