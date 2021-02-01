US may re-impose sanctions on Myanmar following coup: Biden

Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): US President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States may re-impose sanctions on Myanmar in connection with the most recent coup there.



In a statement dated Monday, Biden said that Washington will "stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack."

"The military's seizure of power in Burma, the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials, and the declaration of a national state of emergency are a direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and the rule of law," Biden said in a statement.

"The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy. The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action. The United States will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack," the President added.

The US President further said that in a democracy, force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election.

"For almost a decade, the people of Burma have been steadily working to establish elections, civilian governance, and the peaceful transfer of power. That progress should be respected," he added.

Biden also said the United States will work with partners around the world to hold accountable the individuals responsible for overturning Myanmar's Democratic transition.

He also urged the international community to "collectively pressure Myanmar's military to immediately relinquish power and lift all telecommunication restrictions."

"The international community should come together in one voice to press the Burmese military to immediately relinquish the power they have seized, release the activists and officials they have detained, lift all telecommunications restrictions, and refrain from violence against civilians," Biden said.

"We will work with our partners throughout the region and the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold accountable those responsible for overturning Burma's democratic transition," he added.

Earlier on Monday, media reported that the Myanmar military detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and some members of the country's ruling party.

The military had vowed to take action against what they say was voter fraud in the November 8 election. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won the election. (ANI)

