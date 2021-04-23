US military to help with search for missing Indonesian submarine

Washington [US], April 23 (ANI): The United States military will use its aircraft to help look for an Indonesian submarine that went missing on Wednesday with 53 people on board.



At the request of the Indonesian government, the Defence Department is "sending airborne assets to assist in the search for the missing submarine," The Hill quoted Pentagon press secretary John Kirby's statement on Thursday (local time).

The German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, went missing while preparing for a torpedo drill in waters north of the island of Bali.

Authorities reportedly began searching for the vessel after it failed to send back results from the exercise, The Hill reported.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Indonesia's lost submarine, and our thoughts are with the Indonesian sailors and their families," Kirby said.

He added that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is set to speak with his Indonesian counterpart, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, on Friday morning "to convey our sorrow and to discuss how else the United States can be of assistance." (ANI)

