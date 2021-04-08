US must pay UN dues of peacekeeping budget: Ex-officials

Washington, April 9 (IANS) Three retired senior officials of the US Department of State have urged the current administration to pay the arrears the country owes to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping budget.

These dues have been accruing for four years and total more than $1 billion, according to the writers -- former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, former Deputy Secretary of State John Negroponte, and former Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Pickering, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.