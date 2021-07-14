US National Security Advisor meets French Foreign Minister, reaffirms strong bilateral ties

Washington [US], July 14 (ANI): US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Wednesday met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between the countries.



"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian of France and reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between our countries, the National Security Council (NSC) Spokesperson Emily Horne was quoted as saying in White House statement on Wednesday.

The statement said that both leaders welcomed the outcomes of the US-EU Summit and NATO Summit in June and pledged to work together to ensure the Alliance's adaptation to diverse security threats.

Both the leaders exchanged views on a range of shared foreign policy interests, including China, Russia, Iran, and Lebanon.

They also discussed rising instability in the Sahel and their commitment to sustained counterterrorism cooperation. (ANI)

