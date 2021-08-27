US Navy CNO Gilday pays tribute to soldiers killed in Kabul airport attack

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): US Navy Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday on Thursday (local time) paid solemn tribute to 13 American troops who were killed in the Kabul airport terror attack.



"Their courage and selflessness represent the highest ideals of America. We pay solemn tribute to their sacrifice. To the families and loved ones who grieve - you are not alone," tweeted Gilday.

The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hote that killed 13 US troops and injured an additional 15 service members as well as numerous Afghan civilians.

In a message to shipmates, Fleet regarding the service members killed in Afghanistan, he said, "This is a solemn day for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps team. Those warriors who died gave their lives to save thousands of men, women and children, Americans and Afghans alike."

Condoling the families and loved ones of soldiers killed in the terror attack, he said, "We stand beside you in this pain, humbled by the loss of these heroes, grateful that individuals of such valor chose to serve among us."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) ordered that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government till August 30 to honour the victims of Kabul attack.

US President Joe Biden said the United States has reason to believe the leaders of the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group are behind the attacks at the Kabul airport.

Biden said the Islamic State-Khorasan has planned complex attacks against US forces and others in Afghanistan after they were released from prisons during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Afghan health officials gave varying estimates of the toll at the international airport in Kabul, the capital -- from at least 30 dead to more than 60, and from 120 wounded to 140 -- while a Taliban spokesman cited at least 13 civilians killed and 60 wounded, reported The New York Times. (ANI)