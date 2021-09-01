US navy helicopter crashes off Southern California coast

San Diego, Sep 1 (IANS) A US Navy helicopter has crashed off the coast of San Diego, California, while conducting routine flight operations, officials said on Tuesday.

"An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4.30 p.m. PDT, Aug 31," the US Pacific Fleet said in a tweet.