  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. US Navy members sing popular Hindi song, Indian envoy shares video

US Navy members sing popular Hindi song, Indian envoy shares video

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 29th, 2021, 05:25:09hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
The 1.5-minute video has garnered over 196k views on the microblogging site. It has been liked by over 14.9k people.

Washington [US], March 29 (ANI): Members of the US Navy sang a popular Hindi song at a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Sandhu shared a video of officers singing Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera from the film Swades. He wrote: "This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' The song was originally composed and sung by AR Rehman for the 2004 film Swades.
The clip shows a team of singers and musical instrument players from the US Navy band dressed in their uniforms as they present the song.


The 1.5-minute video has garnered over 196k views on the microblogging site. It has been liked by over 14.9k people.
"The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS
. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli," US Navy Band tweeted.
In a separate tweet, Sandhu thanked the US CNO Admiral Gilday for hosting a "wonderful evening". Sandhu wrote that he looks forward to working together to further deepen the India-US partnership.
In his message, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael M Gilday said, "Together, we will promote a free, open & inclusive rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. I look forward to our two navies' continued cooperation." (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features