US Navy members sing popular Hindi song, Indian envoy shares video

'ye vo bNdhn hai jo kbhii ttuutt nhiiN sktaa! This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.'



US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO 's dinner last night! pic.twitter.com/hfzXsg0cAr — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 27, 2021

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Sandhu shared a video of officers singing Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera from the film Swades. He wrote: "This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' The song was originally composed and sung by AR Rehman for the 2004 film Swades.The clip shows a team of singers and musical instrument players from the US Navy band dressed in their uniforms as they present the song.



The 1.5-minute video has garnered over 196k views on the microblogging site. It has been liked by over 14.9k people.

"The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS

. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli," US Navy Band tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Sandhu thanked the US CNO Admiral Gilday for hosting a "wonderful evening". Sandhu wrote that he looks forward to working together to further deepen the India-US partnership.

In his message, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael M Gilday said, "Together, we will promote a free, open & inclusive rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. I look forward to our two navies' continued cooperation." (ANI)