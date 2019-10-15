US Navy submarine support ship arrives in Visakhapatnam on a two-day goodwill visit

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): USS Emory S Land (AS-39), a United States Navy Submarine Support Ship arrived in Visakhapatnam on Monday on a two-day goodwill visit to Eastern Naval Command.



On arrival, the ship was given a traditional welcome with Navy Band in attendance.

The ship is being commanded by Capt Michael Luckett who has been deployed in support of submarine missions worldwide, an official statement read.

During the ship's stay at Visakhapatnam, professional interaction in the form of Subject Matter Expert Exchanges(SMEE) and cross visits are planned for exchange of knowledge and sharing best practices among the personnel from both the Navies.

"Officials from US Embassy New Delhi and US Consulate are expected to join the two-day programme and have official interactions with Naval and Civil Dignitaries. Informal engagements during social functions are planned in addition to official calls on senior officers of ENC," an official statement informed. (ANI)

