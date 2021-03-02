US official resigns amid power outage criticism

The Texas Tribune reported on Monday that Walker provided a resignation letter to the media, reports Xinhua news agency.

Houston, March 2 (IANS) DeAnn Walker, Chairperson of the Texas Public Utility Commission (PUC) which that regulates the state's electric, telecommunications, and water and sewer utilities, has resigned amid criticism over power outages.

On Monday, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called for Walker and Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) CEO Bill Magness to resign.

Appointed by state Governor Greg Abbott, PUC is charged with overseeing ERCOT, a non-profit entity that manages and operates the electricity grid covering most of the state.

The two organisations came under public criticism in the aftermath of Texas' recent power crisis that left millions of people in the dark for days and claimed dozens of lives.

State lawmakers began to call on the commissioners to resign after hearing testimony from Walker last week, who took little responsibility for the crisis hearings on the power outages.

During her testimony to lawmakers, Walker largely deflected blame to ERCOT and Magness, who testified in front of state senators on February 25 before Walker did.

