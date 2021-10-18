US: One dead in Grambling State University shooting, school says operating as normal now

Washington [US], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Grambling State University, located in Louisiana, is now operating as normal following a shooting at a homecoming event that left one dead.



"GramFam, now is the time to be Unapologetically Unified as we rally to comfort one another after this morning's incident. The campus has been cleared for normal operations, however, homecoming events scheduled for 10/17 have been canceled along w/classes on 10/18," the university said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, multiple shots were fired at the university's campus, resulting in dozens injured and one person (not enrolled at the school) dead, according to The Hill.

NBC said that seven people were injured, with one of them now in critical condition.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting, which is the second fatal incident at Grambling State University in a week. (ANI/Sputnik)

