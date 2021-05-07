US, Pak discuss COVID-19, agree to continue TIFA Agreement dialogue

Washington [US], May 7 (ANI): The United States and Pakistan on Thursday agreed to continue the Trade and Investment Framework (TIFA) agreement dialogue and discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



TIFA is a trade pact between two or more countries which establishes a framework for expanding trade and resolving outstanding disputes between countries.

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai met virtually with Pakistani Minister of Commerce and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood.

"Tai and Dawood agreed to continue the US-Pakistan Trade and Investment Framework (TIFA) agreement dialogue and Ambassador Tai expressed desire to build a strong US-Pakistan trade relationship. They discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," according to an official statement.

Tai reiterated that the Biden-Harris Administration's top priority is saving lives and ending the pandemic in the US and around the world and the expansion of vaccines production and distribution for developing countries. "The two agreed to regular communication on these and other critical issues," the statement added.

US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday (local time) announced its support for a global waiver on patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines and said it will negotiate the terms at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). (ANI)

