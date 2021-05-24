US, Pak National Security Advisor meet in Geneva, discuss bilateral and regional issues

Washington DC [US], May 25 (ANI): US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his newly appointed Pakistani counterpart Moeed Yusuf in Geneva last week and discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest.



"The National Security Advisors of the United States and Pakistan met in Geneva yesterday (May 23). Both sides discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest and discussed ways to advance practical cooperation. Both sides agreed to continue to the conversation," the National Security Council (NSC) Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Monday (local time).

Last week, the Pakistan government had appointed Moeed Yusuf as the national security advisor of the country.

Since December 2019, Yousuf was serving as the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) of Pakistan on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Samma reported.

A cabinet division issued a notification last week, confirming Yusuf's appointment for the post. According to the notification, Moeed's designation will be equal to a federal minister.

In October last year, Yusuf gave an interview to an Indian media platform and made headlines in Pakistan with his anti-India tirade. In March this year, Yusuf had refuted media reports that he was being considered to be deputed as the new High Commissioner to India. (ANI)

