US partners with State of California to open 2 vaccination sites: White House

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The US federal government is partnering with the state of California to open two community vaccination centers, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday.



"Today I'm pleased to announce the federal government will partner with the state of California to launch two new community vaccination centers," Zients said during a virtual press briefing.

One vaccination center will be located in the east side of the city of Oakland and the second in the east side of Los Angeles, which are two of the communities most hard hit by the pandemic, Zients said.

Zients said the federal government is on track to beat President Joe Biden's goal of administering 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in his first hundred days in office.

The US state of California has reported more than 3.3 million residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. However, one third of the cases, or more than 1.1 million, have been reported in Los Angeles County alone. (ANI/Sputnik)

