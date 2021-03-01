US preparing more measures against Myanmar: White House

Washington DC [US], March 1 (ANI): The United States is preparing new measures against Myanmar in connection with the reported violence during the recent protests, said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday.



"We will continue coordinating closely with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world to hold those responsible for violence to account, and to reinforce our support for the people of Burma [Myanmar]. To that end, we are preparing additional actions to impose further costs on those responsible for this latest outbreak of violence and the recent coup," Sullivan said in a statement.

At least 18 people were killed and more than 30 injured in Myanmar on Sunday as police and military forces "confronted peaceful demonstrations," the UN Human Rights Office said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the reported violence against protesters in Myanmar on Sunday.

"We condemn the Burmese security forces' abhorrent violence against the people of Burma and will continue to promote accountability for those responsible. We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma and encourage all countries to speak with one voice in support of their will," Blinken tweeted.

People took to the streets in multiple cities across Myanmar on Sunday as mass demonstrations against the military takeover in the country continued.

The reported casualties make Sunday the deadliest day since the military seized power on February 1, CNN reported. Security forces have begun a violent crackdown on protestors in towns and cities across the country.

Protests have been held across Myanmar since the military took over. The US and the UK have imposed sanctions against multiple individuals affiliated with Myanmar's military. (ANI)