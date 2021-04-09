US President, former presidents and leaders pay tribute after death of Britain's Prince Philip

Joe Biden, the US President praised the Duke for his public service, saying "his legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavours he shaped."President Joe Biden and his wife Jill, have sent their condolences "on behalf of all the people of the United States."They said: "Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly. From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye -- Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family."The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavours he shaped.""Jill and I are keeping the Queen and to Prince Philip's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time."Barack Obama took to Twitter and said Prince Philip through his extraordinary example proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness. "His Royal Highness Prince Philip proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness-all in-service of something greater. Our thoughts are with her Majesty the Queen, the royal family and the British people.In Texas, former US President George W. Bush said: "Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed."We join those around the world offering heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the entire Royal Family."US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed her condolences."The US Congress extends condolences over the passing of Prince Philip, whose life was distinguished by an inspiring ethic of dedicated service. May it be a comfort to Her Majesty & the Royal family that so many mourn with & pray for them at this sad time," Pelosi tweeted. (ANI)