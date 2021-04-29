US proud to deliver first shipment of oxygen equipment, raw materials for vaccine production to India: Blinken

Washington [US], April 29 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that the United States is proud to deliver its first shipment of critical oxygen equipment, therapeutics and raw materials for vaccine production to India to tackle COVID-19 crisis.



Taking to Twitter, Blinken said that US is committed to working urgently to provide assistance to India.

"Just as India came to our aid early in the pandemic, the US is committed to working urgently to provide assistance to India in its time of need. Today we are proud to deliver our first shipment of critical oxygen equipment, therapeutics and raw materials for vaccine production," Blinken tweeted.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin also said that a US Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy and a C-17 Globemaster III are en route to India carrying oxygen cylinders/regulators, rapid diagnostic kits, N95 masks, and pulse oximeters.

"Right now, a @usairforce C-5M Super Galaxy and a C-17 Globemaster III are en route to India from @Travis60AMW. They're carrying oxygen cylinders/regulators, rapid diagnostic kits, N95 masks, and pulse oximeters. Thanks to @USAID for the supplies & to all involved in the effort," Austin wrote in a tweet.

Several other countries including Iran, Russia, Australia, Canada, Germany, Bhutan, Norway and the EU have also extended support to India.

The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country records 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. (ANI)