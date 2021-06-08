US pursuing basing agreements with Afghanistan's neighbors: Pentagon

Washington DC [US], June 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States is pursuing basing options with Afghanistan's neighbors after US troops withdraw from that country but there is nothing to announce at present, a Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik.



US media reported on Sunday that Biden administration officials are in discussions with Pakistani officials to secure bases close to Afghanistan for future operations. The CIA had used a base in Pakistan to execute drone strikes against terrorists but was expelled out of the facility in 2011 as bilateral relations soured.

"While we have no basing agreements to announce, we know that Afghanistan's neighbors share our desire to counter the scourge of global terrorism," the Defense Department spokesperson said on Monday.

The United States will continue to pursue options with partners and allies in the region, the spokesperson said.

The Defense Department is evaluating new basing options together with the State Department and the US intelligence community, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Monday, Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said the US military has completed roughly half of its withdrawal from Afghanistan and is on track to meet the September withdrawal deadline. (ANI/Sputnik)

