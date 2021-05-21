US records below 30K new Covid cases for 1st time in nearly a year

Washington, May 22 (IANS) The 7-day average of new Covid-19 infections was about 29,100 as of Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, marking the first time the average was below 30,000 since June 22, 2020.

Following roughly 30,100 reported cases on Thursday, the nationwide average of daily new infections stood at 29,100. The country had reported fewer than 30,000 cases for five straight days through Wednesday, another milestone not seen since last summer, Xinhua reported.