'US remains consistently open to dialogue with N.Korea'

Her remarks on Wednesday came after after North Korea announced a successful test launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) that some believe may be a "game changer", reports Yonhap News Agency.

Seoul/Washington, Oct 21 (IANS) The US remains open to dialogue with North Korea, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing.

"(It has) consistently been our view. So we've stated our openness to having those discussions with North Korea for months now," Psaki said in a press briefing onboard the Air Force One.

North Korea on Wednesday reported that it has successfully test fired a new SLBM the day before.

SLBMs are considered to reflect an increased threat to the US as they may require less distance to reach the mainland US.

Many, however, believe North Korean SLBMs do not pose an immediate threat to the US as the impoverished North is said to have only outdated, diesel-powered submarines that are easily detected.

The US Indo-Pacific Command earlier said the latest North Korean missile did not pose an immediate threat to American personnel or territory.

Tuesday's missile launch marked the eighth known missile test by the North this year. The country also test launched what it claims to be a new hypersonic missile late last month.

The US has repeatedly condemned North Korea's missile tests, but said it remains committed to engaging with the North in dialogue and diplomacy.

"These launches also underscore the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy. Our offer remains to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions," the White House Press Secretary said earlier.

Pyongyang has maintained a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests since late 2017.

North Korea staged its sixth and last nuclear test in September 2017.

