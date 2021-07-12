US remains firm partner of Bosnia and Herzegovina: Blinken on Srebrenica genocide anniversary

Washington [US] July 12 (ANI/FENA): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States remains a steadfast partner committed to the shared goal of a democratic and inclusive Bosnia and Herzegovina on the path to full Euro-Atlantic integration.



In a statement issued by the State Department while observing the 26th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Blinken recalls that today marks the 26th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide.

"The American people join the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina in solemn remembrance of the over 8,000 victims who were murdered," wrote Blinken.

He stated that the USA stand with the families of those who lost their loved ones and with those who tirelessly seek justice in their names.

"The tragic events of the past remind us of the need to work in unity for a better future, one that is inclusive of all citizens in a Bosnia and Herzegovina that is stable and prosperous," he said.

He stressed that the United States deeply values its longstanding friendship with Bosnia and Herzegovina and remains a steadfast partner committed to our shared goal of a democratic and inclusive Bosnia and Herzegovina on the path to full Euro-Atlantic integration.

"As we reflect upon this anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to work to prevent future atrocities," Blinken said in a statement on the anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide. (ANI/FENA)

