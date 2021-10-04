US remains world's largest tax haven despite vows to fight money laundering

Washington [US], October 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Pandora Papers show that the United States remains the largest tax haven in the world despite its vows to fight corruption and money laundering, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.



"Probably, the only thing that really catches the eye is the revelation of which country is the world's largest offshore and tax haven. This is certainly the US," Peskov told reporters.

This does not quite match the claims about the intention to fight corruption, tax evasion and money laundering. But this is the reality. We see that the US is the main tax haven for the whole world," Peskov informed. (ANI/Sputnik)

