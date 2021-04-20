US, Russia national security advisers discuss ties

Sullivan and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed "the prospect of a presidential summit between the United States and Russia and agreed to continue to stay in touch", said the statement on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Washington, April 20 (IANS) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Russian counterpart have discussed bilateral relations and the prospect of a US-Russia summit, the White House said in a statement.

According to the statement, the two officials also discussed a number of issues in the bilateral relationship, as well as regional and global matters of concern.

US President Joe Biden said last week that he had proposed a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Europe this summer to address a range of bilateral issues.

The summit proposal came amid recent diplomatic clashes between Washington and Moscow.

Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and sweeping sanctions against individuals and entities in response to Moscow's alleged election interference and cyber activities.

In a swift response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday in a statement that it will expel 10 US diplomats, bar eight incumbent and former American high-ranking officials from entering Russia indefinitely, among other restrictions.

The Kremlin repeatedly said that claims of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2020 US elections were baseless and regretful, calling them a pretext for additional sanctions.

--IANS

int/pgh