US sanctions relatives of Myanmar military leader

The Treasury said in a statement that two adult children of Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing "have a variety of business holdings, which have directly benefitted from their father's position and malign influence."

Washington, March 11 (IANS) The US Department of Treasury on Wednesday announced sanctions against two adult children of Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing and their six companies.

The US Department of Commerce last week added that Myanmar's Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Home Affairs, and two commercial entities to its trade blacklist. It also announced more restrictive export control measures against Myanmar.

Multiple Myanmar military leaders, including Min Aung Hlaing and several entities related to the military or security forces of Myanmar were designated by the United States in February.

A one-year state of emergency was declared in Myanmar after President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other officials from the National League for Democracy (NLD), were detained by the military on February 1.

The military had alleged that there was massive voting fraud in the country's November 2020 General Elections, which saw the NLD win a majority of seats in both houses of Parliament.

Myanmar's Union Election Commission dismissed the allegation.

