US Secretary of State Blinken to visit India on July 27, 28; discussions to focus on COVID-19, Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): US State Secretary Antony Blinken will visit India next week and the two sides will review the multifaceted bilateral relations while also discussing issues of mutual interest including recovery from COVID-19, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation in the UN.



This will be Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as US Secretary of State.

Blinken will visit India July 27 and July 28, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

He will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on July 28.

The statement said that Secretary Blinken's visit is an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue and bolster the India-US global strategic partnership.

"Both sides will review the robust and multifaceted India-US bilateral relations, and potential for consolidating them further. Discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest - including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation in the United Nations," it said.

Secretary Blinken will be the second high-ranking official from the Biden administration to visit India.

United States Secretary of Defence, General (Retd.) Lloyd J. Austin visited New Delhi in March this year. (ANI)

