US Secretary of State discusses Afghanistan's situation with Chinese FM

Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday over concerning developments in Afghanistan and discussed efforts to bring citizens of both countries back safely.



Taking to Twitter, Blinken said, "I spoke with People's Republic of China State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi concerning developments in Afghanistan and our respective efforts to bring both our citizens home safely."

Earlier on Monday, China said that it is willing to develop "friendly relations" with the Taliban.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace.

The terrorist group is now everywhere in the capital, walking the streets of Kabul with ease (and with American weapons in hand).

Throughout, the Taliban's influence on the city is becoming visible, with men proactively painting over images of uncovered women outside of several beauty salons in the city.

In other recent development, over 60 countries including the US, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, and Canada on Sunday (local time) urged "all parties" to safeguard the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country, and said that roads, airports, and border crossing must remain open.

Afghanistan government collapsed earlier on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported.

Taliban terrorists have assumed control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace.

As the Taliban claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated diplomatic personnel from the country, and crowds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. (ANI)

