US Secretary of State speaks to Russian FM over Afghanistan's security situation

Washinton [US], August 17 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over Afghanistan's situation as the country has been taken over by the Taliban.



"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about developments in Afghanistan, including the security situation and our efforts to bring US citizens and vulnerable Afghans to safety," US Department of State said in a press release on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Blinken has also discussed Afghanistan's security situation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

In the wake of the Taliban entering Kabul on Sunday, earlier the US Department of Defense announced that it sent more than three battalions - two Marine, one Army -- currently in the US Central Command area of responsibility within two days to Afghanistan.

Pentagon also said it cannot confirm the validity of a video showing people falling off a US C-17 transport plane as on Monday, a shocking video in which desperate Afghans who had clung on to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling down from the plane, surfaced on the internet and was circulated widely.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace.

The terrorist group is now everywhere in the capital, walking the streets of Kabul with ease (and with American weapons in hand).

Soon after the terror group claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated diplomatic personnel from the country, and crowds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. (ANI)

