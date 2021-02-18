US Security Adviser, UK counterpart discuss situation in Afghanistan, Myanmar

Washington DC [US], February 18 (ANI/Sputnik): US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his UK counterpart, Stephen Lovegrove, have discussed the situation in Afghanistan and Myanmar, as well as issues related to China and Iran, the White House said.



On Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold the virtual summit of G7 leaders, in which new US President Joe Biden will take part.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Stephen Lovegrove, incoming National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sullivan expressed support for the United Kingdom's G7 presidency and welcomed the virtual leaders' summit later this week. They agreed on the need for continued coordination on shared foreign policy priorities, including Afghanistan, Burma [Myanmar], China, and Iran," the White House said in a statement on late Wednesday. (ANI/Sputnik)









