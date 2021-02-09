US Senate votes 56-44 to proceed with second Trump trial



The 56-44 vote was on the question of whether the Senate has jurisdiction to proceed with the trial. It came after a total of four hours of initial arguments by both sides.

Dominating Day One was a 13 minute patchwork of video clips of the January 6 insurrection. It began with Trump whipping up a crowd to march to the Capitol and acefight like hell" against the election results and transitioned to visuals of Trump supporters smashing glass, breaking doors, slamming police officers and a woman getting shot.