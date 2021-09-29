US senators introduce legislation to impose sanctions on Taliban

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): More than 20 US Senators on Tuesday introduced legislation to impose sanctions on the Taliban in Afghanistan and the foreign governments that support the outfit.



The law titled the 'Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act', would address the outstanding issues related to the Administration's rushed withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan was as awful as it was avoidable. It was unwise and unrealistic for the Administration to stick to its arbitrary August 31st deadline, which resulted in hundreds of Americans and tens of thousands of our most loyal allies -- drivers, translators, guides, and others -- and vulnerable Afghans such as women leaders being left behind in Afghanistan in dire jeopardy," said Senator Collins on the legislation introduced by Senator Jim Risch.

"Our legislation would help hold the Administration accountable and prioritize the complete evacuation of Americans, SIVs, and refugees. Additionally, it would impose sanctions on the Taliban and its supporters, sending a clear message that the United States denounces the Taliban's human rights abuses and terrorism."

According to an official release, the new law would establish a US State Department task force to focus on the evacuation of American citizens, legal permanent residents, and Afghan Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) who are still stuck in Afghanistan.

It would impose oversight mechanisms on the processing of SIVs and refugees. The law requires strategies for counterterrorism and for the disposition of Taliban-captured US equipment.

It also mandates sanction for the Taliban and others in Afghanistan for terrorism, drug trafficking, and human rights abuses. Moreover, authorize sanctions on those providing support to the Taliban, including foreign governments supporting the Taliban.

"States that the United States should not recognize any member of the Taliban as the ambassador of Afghanistan to the United States or as the ambassador of Afghanistan to the United Nations," the release stated.

Furthermore, it calls for a comprehensive review of foreign assistance to entities that support the Taliban. Also, the law places restrictions on non-humanitarian foreign assistance to Afghanistan. (ANI)

