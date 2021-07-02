US slaps fresh sanctions on 22 individuals connected to Myanmar's military regime

The new sanctions were levied "in response to the brutal campaign of violence perpetrated by the Burmese military regime and to continue imposing costs in connection with the military coup," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.The United States took further measures against the Burmese military regime and its leaders for their continued failure to reverse course and provide for a return to democracy, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.In response to the brutal campaign of violence perpetrated by the Burmese military regime and to continue imposing costs in connection with the military coup, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Assets Control is designating today 22 individuals connected to the regime, pursuant to Executive Order 14014 "Blocking Property With Respect to the Situation in Burma," the statement said."These include three additional State Administration Council (SAC) members and four military-appointed cabinet members, as well as 15 adult children or spouses of previously designated Burmese military officials whose financial networks have contributed to military officials' ill-gotten gains," the statement added.Andrea Gacki, director of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement the action demonstrates Washington "will continue to impose increasing costs on Burma's military and promote accountability for those responsible for the military coup and ongoing violence."Since the February military coup in Myanmar that ousted the democratically elected government led by civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other prominent politicians have been detained and hundreds of civilians have been killed by security forces.US Commerce Department meanwhile slapped sanctions on four business entities. "The US Department of Commerce is adding Wanbao Mining, Ltd., two of its subsidiaries, and King Royal Technologies to its Entity List. These entities provide revenue and/or other support to the Burmese military, and Wanbao Mining and its subsidiaries have long been implicated in labor rights violations and human rights abuses, including at the Letpadaung copper mine."The statement further stated that the United States is committed to promoting accountability for the Burmese military, the SAC, and all those who have provided support for the military coup.The United States will continue to urge the Burmese military to fully cooperate in the expeditious implementation of the ASEAN Five Point Consensus, and immediately restore Burma's path to democracy. The United States will remain a steadfast advocate for the people of Burma's ability to determine the future of their country, the statement added.As of Friday, 888 people had been killed by the military junta since the coup, with around 5173 others in detention, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). (ANI)