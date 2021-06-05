US special envoy Khalilzad travels to Afghanistan, Qatar

Washington [US], June 6 (ANI): A US delegation led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday departed for travel to Kabul, Doha and the region.



It comprised Khalilzad, a US inter-agency delegation, including the National Security Council, Department of Defense, and USAID, said the media note of the US Department of State.

In Kabul, the delegation will meet with the Afghanistan government, other political leaders, and civil society representatives, including women's groups, to hear their views on the peace process.

The delegation will underscore enduring US support for Afghanistan's development and a political settlement that will end the war, read the media note.

In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will continue to encourage both sides to make tangible progress towards a political settlement that protects the gains of the last two decades.

Ambassador Khalilzad will also meet with leaders from regional countries to discuss the Afghanistan peace process and the potential for increased regional trade, commerce, and development that peace might bring, read the Department of State note.

Amid the ongoing drawdown of US troops from Afghanistan, the war-torn country has seen a spike in the incidents of violence in recent weeks, leading to casualties of Afghan security forces and civilians. (ANI)

