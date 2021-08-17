US State Secretary speaks to Pak FM Qureshi over Afghanistan situation

Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday spoke to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi over Afghanistan's developing situation after the fall of the Afghan government.



"Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Qureshi discussed Afghanistan and the developing situation there," the US Department of State said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Blinken spoke to India External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi over Afghanistan's situation.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) also on Monday called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities in Afghanistan and the establishment of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative.

In a press statement, UNSC President TS Tirumurti said that the members of the Security Council called for an immediate end to the violence in Afghanistan, the restoration of security, civil and constitutional order.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. The terrorist group is now everywhere in the capital, walking the streets of Kabul with ease (and with American weapons in hand). (ANI)