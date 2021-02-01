US State Secy Blinken calls on Myanmar's military to release detained civilian leaders

Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called on the Myanmar military to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in the democratic elections on November 8, 2020.



In a statement, Blinken said, "We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on November 8."

The statement comes hours after State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint, and other senior officials were detained by the military on early Monday.

Expressing concern over the incident, Blinken said, "The United States expresses grave concern and alarm regarding reports that the Burmese military has detained multiple civilian government leaders, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and civil society leaders."

Moreover, he advised the military to reverse the actions and extended the support to Burmese people in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace, and development.

"The United States stands with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace, and development. The military must reverse these actions immediately," read the statement.

The detention of Myanmar leaders comes in wake of the tensions between the government and the military stoking fears of a coup. The country was under military rule till 2011. Suu Kyi spent many years under house arrest, according to media reports. (ANI)

