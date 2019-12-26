US sub-inspector booked for raping woman in police outpost

Bareilly, Dec 26 (IANS) A sub-inspector posted with the Bareilly police and two others have been booked for allegedly raping a woman and thrashing her husband at a police outpost in August.

The case was registered after over three months, following the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

According to reports, a complaint in this connection was lodged on August 23 by the woman, but the police did not take any action because the accused sub-inspector Arun Kumar had earlier detained the husband of the complainant and her two other relatives for questioning in a case.

A relative of the woman's husband was suspected to have eloped with a girl and the sub-inspector, then posted at Katai police outpost, had picked up the husband for interrogation. Baheri SHO Ram Avtaar Singh said that the recovery of the girl was important and the complainant's husband was one of the suspects. "He was also found missing from his house since the day the girl was abducted. We only questioned him at the police outpost and sought his help in recovering the girl. The complaint lodged by the woman was an act of vengeance, because two of the girl's relatives are also named in the complaint." The girl, however, finally appeared before the high court and expressed her desire to live with the youth with whom she had eloped. SSP Shailesh Pandey said: "An FIR has been registered against the sub inspector and two others following the CJM order. The case is being investigated by the Baheri SHO, who will submit his report, soon." The investigating officer said that "the complainant will be sent for a medical examination and her statement will be recorded. We will soon share the investigation report with the court". amita/ksk/