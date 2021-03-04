US, Taiwan partner with Eswatini govt to identify private sector opportunities in IT sector

Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): The United States and Taiwan on Thursday (local time) partnered with the Eswatini government to identify private sector opportunities to strengthen the information technology sector in Mbabane.



According to an official statement by the US State Department, the embassies of the United States and Taiwan in the Kingdom of Eswatini partnered with the Government of Eswatini to host a virtual Partnership Opportunity Delegation.

The delegation included business leaders from the United States and Taiwan who met with Eswatini Minister of Commerce Manqoba Khumalo.

The Department said that the US and Taiwan are working together with Eswatini to identify private sector opportunities that will strengthen the information technology sector in Eswatini.

"During the meeting, executives from Eswatini, the United States and Taiwan discussed several areas related to high-tech collaboration, including the development of a regional eCommerce hub based in Eswatini to serve all southern Africa," the statement said.

In the virtual meeting, US Ambassador to Eswatini Jeanne Maloney, Taiwan Ambassador to Eswatini Jeremy Liang, the U.S. State Department's Managing Director for Global Partnerships Thomas Debass, and Prosper Africa's Managing Director for Africa Operations Brinton Bohling were present.

This meeting will be followed with further engagement to build upon the key sector opportunities that were identified during the meeting, the US State Department added. (ANI)

