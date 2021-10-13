US to build on 'historic steps' from Trump to normalize US-Arab relations: Blinken

Washington [US], October 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The Biden administration is committed to building on the efforts from the previous Trump administration to facilitate the normalization of relations between Israel and the Arab countries, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.



"We strongly support these historic steps and are committed to continue building on the efforts of the last administration to expand the circle of countries with normalised relations with Israel in the years ahead," Blinken said during a press conference.

Blinken met with his Israeli and United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterparts in Washington to review progress made over the last year since the normalization of UAE-Israel relations via the Abraham Accords.

The US secretary of state said the diplomats discussed the launching of two new working groups among the trilateral group that will address religious coexistence and water and energy issues in the Middle East.

The diplomats also discussed regional security issues including Iran's nuclear program and reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Blinken added. (ANI/Sputnik)

