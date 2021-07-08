US to continue providing civilian, humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

"In our meeting, I also assured President Ashraf Ghani that US support for the people of Afghanistan will endure. We will continue to provide civilian and humanitarian assistance including speaking out for the rights of women and girls," said Biden.He also said that the US did not go to Afghanistan for nation-building. "It's the rights and responsibilities of the Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country."Talking about the American assistance to Afghanistan in the backdrop of its military drawdown by August 31, Biden said, "Together with our NATO allies and partners we have trained and equipped nearly 300, 000 current serving members of the military - Afghan National Security Forces. Hundreds of that security forces trained over the last two decades. We provided our Afghan partners with all the tools."He also emphasized the modern military tools that have been provided to Afghanistan to fight back the terrorists."Let me emphasize, all the tools, training, equipment of any modern military. We provided advanced weaponry and we're going to continue to provide funding and equipment and we will ensure, we have the capacity to maintain their Air Force, but most critically as I stressed in my meetings just two weeks ago, Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future that the Afghan people want and they deserve."Meanwhile, he said that the US will be maintaining a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan and reiterated that they want Afghans to come out of senseless violence."I intend to maintain our diplomatic presence in Afghanistan and we're coordinating closely with our international partners in order to continue to secure the International Airport and we're going to engage in a determined diplomacy to pursue peace and Peace Agreement that will end this senseless violence."He further said, "I asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken and our Special Representative for Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to work vigorously with the parties in Afghanistan as well as regional and international stakeholders to support a negotiated solution.""To be clear, to clear countries in the region have a role to play in supporting a peaceful settlement. We'll work with them and they should help step up their efforts as well," he added.This comes amid a surge in violence in Afghanistan. The Taliban has intensified its offensive against the government after foreign forces have started withdrawing from the war-torn country.The Taliban has also taken control of several districts across the country and US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing completely.Meanwhile, President Biden on Thursday confirmed that the US military drawdown from Afghanistan will conclude on August 31. (ANI)