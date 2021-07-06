US to continue talks with Afghanistan's neighbors about supporting operations

Washington [US], July 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States will continue discussing supporting operations with countries neighboring Afghanistan after the pullout, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters in a press briefing on Tuesday.



"As you saw we had conversations last week with the foreign ministers of both Uzbekistan and Tajikistan who also met with the State Department as well," Kirby said.

"I won't detail the specifics of those conversations, but clearly we are and continue to have conversations with leaders in neighboring nations, about the kinds of possibilities for support that they can offer, with respect to a range of over the horizon capabilities we want to be able to, to bring to bear in our support to the Afghan forces." (ANI/Sputnik)

