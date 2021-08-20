US to help Lebanon get electricity from Jordan

The plan would provide Egyptian natural gas to Jordan for generation into additional electricity that can be transmitted to Lebanon via Syria, as well as facilitate the transfer of natural gas to Lebanon, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying on THursday.

Beirut, Aug 20 (IANS) The US informed Lebanon that it has decided to help the country draw electricity from Jordan through Syria, a statement by Beirut Presidency said.

US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea informed Lebanese President Michel Aoun of this decision in a phone call, said the statement.

Negotiations are continuing with the World Bank to finance the cost of the gas, it added.

The announcement came a few hours following a speech delivered by Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stating that a ship will sail from Iran to Lebanon carrying fuel oil amid a steep shortage of the commodity in Lebanon.

Lebanon has been facing a serious shortage in fuel oil given the financial collapse in the country and its inability to secure U.S. currency to import the much-needed basic commodities.

