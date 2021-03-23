US to hold China accountable for human rights abuses: Nancy Pelosi

Washington DC [US], March 24 (ANI): Lauding the sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on China, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said that Washington will hold Beijing accountable for human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang as well as against people in Tibet and Hong Kong.



"The Biden administration's coordinated sanctions on China are a strong and resounding step to hold China accountable for its barbaric atrocities against the Uyghur people," Pelosi said in a statement.

"America, together with our allies, will continue to hold Beijing accountable for its campaign of human rights abuses, including those targeting the Tibetan people, people of Hong Kong and journalists, human rights lawyers and advocates on the mainland," she added.

Pelosi asserted that the US Congress will further its actions with respect to China through legislative initiatives, including the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, the Uyghur Human Rights Protection Act and the Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act.

She further the US will continue its campaign to counter China's human rights abuses targeting the Tibetan people, people of Hong Kong and journalists, human rights lawyers and advocates on the mainland.

Pelosi's statement comes after the European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity they believe have been involved in alleged human rights violations against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

China has denied all charges and responded by sanctioning ten EU officials. (ANI)

