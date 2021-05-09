'US to join fight against extremist content online'

The next so-called Christchurch Call Community for a leaders' summit, co-chaired by Macron and Ardern, will be held as a video conference on May 14 with the participation of the US, the two leaders said in a joint statement late Saturday.

Paris, May 9 (IANS) The US is joining the fight to eliminate terrorist and extremist content online, French President Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have announced.

"The US Government's support recognises the importance of a multi-stakeholder approach to an issue that increasingly transcends borders, ideologies and nationalities, and the ability of any one group or country to address on their own," dpa news agency quoted Ardern as aying in the statement.

"It also recognises the importance of protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms online."

"The pervasive threat of terrorist and hateful content online continues to contribute and fuel violent extremism and terrorist actions," Macron said.

"We believe the Call remains a cornerstone of our collective efforts against the presence online of such content."

Macron and Ardern first held the summit, which brought in tech companies including Facebook, YouTube and Google, two years ago after a man broadcast the killings of 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch.

The shooter live-streamed the massacre for 17 minutes before Facebook removed the stream.

Clips then rapidly spread online.

France has suffered multiple terrorist attacks in recent years.

--IANS

ksk/