US to provide USD 30Mln in COVID-19 aid to Indonesia: NSA

Last Updated: Tue, Aug 3rd, 2021, 06:25:09hrs
Washington [US] August 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has informed Indonesia that it will provide an additional USD 30 million in coronavirus-related assistance, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a press release.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of Indonesia in Washington, DC to discuss opportunities to deepen the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership," Horne said on Monday.
"Mr. Sullivan informed Foreign Minister Marsudi that the United States will provide an additional $30 million in COVID-19 assistance to Indonesia."
The United States has provided the government of Indonesia more than $65 million in assistance since the coronavirus pandemic started, Horne said.
The United States will continue to high-level talks with Indonesia to promote freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, Horne added. (ANI/Sputnik)

