US to release only Afghan prisoner from Guantanamo Bay

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 16 (ANI): The US will be releasing two prisoners from Guantanamo Bay including the only Afghan left in the jail, Asadullah Haroongul.



US Defense Ministry said that the pardon verdict of Haroongul (40) reads that he was not leading terrorist groups and has now shown remorse for what he did in the past, reported Khaama Press.

Haroongul is also known as Haroon Al-Afghani and was arrested in 2007 accused of leading terrorist groups.

Haroon Al-Afghani was rumoured to be suffering from serious depression last year.

The second prisoner who is going to be released is a Yemeni citizen by the name of Sanadi Salaam Al-Kazimi, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

