US top diplomat Blinken, UK counterpart discuss Afghans safety, security

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his UK counterpart Dominic Raab on Wednesday discussed diplomatic efforts to help ensure the safety and security of all Afghans and international citizens.



Blinken spoke with Raab days after the Taliban took control of Afghan's capital, Kabul, and President Ashraf Ghani-led government collapsed.

"I discussed diplomatic efforts to help ensure the safety and security of all Afghan and international citizens with@DominicRaab and reiterated U.S. support for the upcoming virtual G7 leaders meeting," he tweeted.

Even since Kabul fell to the Taliban, Blinken spoke with his several counterparts including Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chinese Wang Yi and Russian Sergey Lavrov.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.

In his first call with a foreign leader since the Taliban took control of Kabul, US President Joe Biden has spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan.

The two agreed to have a virtual meeting with G7 leaders next week to discuss a common strategy and approach.

"President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke today regarding developments in Afghanistan. They commended the bravery and professionalism of their military and civilian personnel, who are working shoulder to shoulder in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens and Afghan nationals who assisted in the war effort," the White House's statement read. (ANI)

