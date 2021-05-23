  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. US: Two killed, 12 injured in house party shooting in New Jersey

US: Two killed, 12 injured in house party shooting in New Jersey

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, May 24th, 2021, 04:25:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image

New Jersey [US], May 24 (ANI): At least two people were killed and 12 others injured in a house party shooting in the US state of New Jersey, the local police informed on Sunday.

The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) said that a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old-woman were shot dead.
"The New Jersey State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that killed a man and a woman and injured 12 others at a residential party in Cumberland County last night," the New Jersey police said in a Facebook post.
Governor Phil Murphy confirmed the news about the "horrific mass shooting" at a large house party in Fairfield Township that attracted hundreds of party-goers.
"Since late last night, the @NJSP and county and local law enforcement in Cumberland County have been investigating the horrific mass shooting at a large house party in Fairfield Township that attracted hundreds of party-goers," Governor Murphy tweeted.
Further probe is underway and more information is awaited in this regard.
On Sunday, three persons were killed and five sustained injuries in another shooting incident at a bar in Youngstown, Ohio.
Gun violence in the US results in tens of thousands of deaths and injuries annually.
After a recent spate of high-profile mass shootings in the US, President Joe Biden had unveiled a series of moves last month that seek to address a scourge of gun violence he deemed a "blemish on the nation."
"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic. Let me say it again: Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, and it's an international embarrassment," Biden said last month. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features