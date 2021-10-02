US: Two killed after helicopter, plane collide midair in Arizona

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (IANS) Two people were killed after a helicopter and a fixed-wing plane collided in the air above an airpark in US' Arizona, authorities said.
The collision happened around 7:30 a.m. local time near Chandler Municipal Airport in Chandler, a city in the southeast part of the Greater Phoenix area, Xinhua news agency reported citing a local news outlet.
The plane was able to land but the helicopter crashed and caught on fire. Two people onboard the helicopter died, the news outlet reported, citing local fire department officials.
The Chandler Police Department said in a tweet that police officers "are at the scene of a mid-air collision between a plane and helicopter" and asked anyone who possibly witnessed or caught this incident on camera to contact the department.
--IANS
int/shs