US University virtual fair 2021 to be organised on Aug 27, Sept 3

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Education USA is set to organise US University Virtual Fairs on August 27, for prospective graduate students and on September 3, for prospective undergraduate students, the US Embassy in India said in a statement on Wednesday.



These fairs provide a unique opportunity for Indian students to engage with US university representatives and EducationUSA advisers to better understand the wide spectrum of educational opportunities available in the US, the statement added.

Students and parents can attend these virtual fairs from the comfort and safety of their homes with no registration or participation fee.

The US has over 4,500 accredited higher-education institutions, and this virtual fair brings together more than 100 of them, representing a wide range of academic programs, regions, campus sizes, as well as different undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees.

Fair attendees can learn about school programs and admission criteria and speak with US university representatives and EducationUSA advisers, who can help families make informed choices about school applications, funding and scholarships, practical training options, and COVID-19 precautionary measures. Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak to US consular officers about the student visa process.

EducationUSA is an official source of information on US higher education. Through the US Department of State's network of over 425 international student advising centres, EducationUSA reaches prospective students through education fairs, and outreach at schools and universities, and other public events, the US Embassy in India said. (ANI)

