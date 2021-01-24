US urges China to cease its 'military, diplomatic, and economic pressure' against Taiwan

Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): Hours after several Chinese warplanes intruded into Taiwan's air defence identification zone, the United States noted with concern the pattern of ongoing Chinese attempts to intimidate its neighbours and urged Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taipei.



In a statement on Saturday, the US State Department said that Washington will stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in the Indo-Pacific region.

The flight by the Chinese bombers and fighters on Saturday came just days after Joe Biden assumed the US presidency.

Taiwan Defense Ministry said that Taiwan's Air Force scrambled fighter jets as 13 Chinese warplanes intruded into Taiwan's southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ), Focus Taiwan reported.

The planes involved were a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, eight Xian H-6K bombers and four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, the MND said.

"The United States notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC attempts to intimidate its neighbours, including Taiwan. We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan's democratically elected representatives," the statement read.

The US' commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region, the state department said.

"We will stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in the Indo-Pacific region -- and that includes deepening our ties with democratic Taiwan. The United States will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people of Taiwan. The United States maintains its longstanding commitments as outlined in the Three Communiques, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances. We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability," it added.

Last year during visits by senior US officials to Taipei Chinese aircraft briefly crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial buffer.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. (ANI)



