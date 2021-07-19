US welcomes talks between Afghanistan, Taliban in Doha

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): The US welcomed talks between Afghanistan and the Taliban held from July 17-18 in Doha.



In a statement, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said, "The United States welcomes the talks held July 17-18 between senior leaders of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban in Doha and the commitment the two sides have declared to accelerate negotiations towards an inclusive political settlement. Only a negotiated settlement can bring a lasting end to over 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan."

The United States urged the Taliban to uphold the commitment in the Joint Declaration to protect Afghanistan's infrastructure, protect civilians, and cooperate on humanitarian assistance.

Price commended the leadership of the State of Qatar in bringing the parties together as well as the United Nations for the essential role it is playing.

"We remain committed to working alongside the international community and Afghanistan's neighbours in advancing the Afghanistan peace process and supporting the people of Afghanistan in achieving the just and lasting peace they deserve," added Price.

The Afghan government and Taliban have agreed to expedite the efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan and continue high-level talks.

The two sides issued a joint statement following the two-day talks in Doha as violence raged in Afghanistan.

However, the two sides fell short to mention de-escalation of violence or ceasefire.

Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and the head of the 7-member delegation of Afghan politicians held talks with the Taliban and assured the participants of the Afghan government's firm will and commitment for peace and said the two days of negotiations were a good opportunity for both sides to clearly share their position to each other.

They agreed to find a common ground to move the country forward from the current situation, as per the statement. (ANI)

